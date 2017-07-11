× Dispute over doughnut ends with Warren teen in police custody

WARREN- A 14-year-old boy is being held in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center after an incident with his mom over a doughnut.

Warren police were called to a home on Atlantic Street Monday for a domestic disturbance.

The boy’s mother told police her son struck her on the neck after she told him he couldn’t have a doughnut and would smack him if he touched the pastry.

According to the police report, after the teen hit the woman, he struck a rear window inside the home and an air conditioning unit. The teen allegedly ran next door and began smashing windows in an abandoned home.

Officers found the teen hiding behind a nearby garage. Charges are currently pending against the teen.