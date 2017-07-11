Bolt of lightning hits car, ruptures driveway, then causes water main break

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — A bolt of lightning hit a car early this morning in Bay Village, causing a water main to break.

According to firefighters, the car was hit by lightning on Lake Forest Drive around 4 a.m. The bolt ruptured the gas tank, flattened a tire and caused an air bag to deploy.

The lightning went through the rim of the tire and put a hole in the driveway, before traveling into the street and causing the water main to break.

Crews are on scene fixing the break.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.