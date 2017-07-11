Best family photo ever! Fiona the hippo’s first photo with proud parents

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Just when you think Fiona the hippo can’t get any cuter, she outdoes herself in an adorable family photo!

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden posted the “family reunion” photo on their Facebook page and said, “We’ve never been more excited about a post!”

The photo shows Fiona with both mom, Bibi, (the power duo is known as BiFi), and dad, Henry, for the first time.

The zoo says the three were introduced Tuesday morning in Hippo Cove’s outdoor pool before the zoo opened, and the short introduction went well. The care team was there to supervise.

Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which is what the zoo says they were hoping to see.

Introductions will continue. The zoo says there is still no set schedule for when Fiona will be out. They stress that when she is out, she has access to go inside, so visitors may or may not see her. Please be understanding.

