LUBBOCK, Texas — A teenage girl was electrocuted after her cell phone fell into the bathtub.

KCBD reports that Madison Coe, 14, died early Sunday when she was in the bathtub and either plugged her phone in or grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.

Her family says there was a burn mark on her hand and that it was “obvious that that’s what had happened.”

The family is making it their mission to ¬†make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

