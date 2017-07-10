Uniontown officer shot by suspect is out of surgery and stable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONTOWN, Ohio -- A Uniontown officer who was shot four times by a domestic violence suspect late Sunday is out of surgery and stable, according to police.

Officers shot and killed the suspect after he fired.

It all happened during a domestic violence call on Lela Avenue N.W. at around 10:15 p.m.

The suspect fired at officers, hitting one at least four times. Other officers then returned fire.

The officer who was hit by the gunfire was rushed to a hospital in Akron. The officer's name was not released early Monday morning.

The department said the officer had been with the Uniontown Police Department for a while and had worked in other police departments before joining the Uniontown Police Department. He is married and a father.

Read more here.

40.975057 -81.408167