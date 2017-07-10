Ravenna police ask for help locating bank robber

RAVENNA-The Ravenna Police Department is asking for help locating a suspected bank robber.

According to police, the suspect walked into the Huntington Bank on Chestnut Street around 4 p.m. Monday, held what appeared to be an a large automatic pistol and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a black male, thin build, between 5”11 and 6”01, wearing all black.

He was  wearing  “aviator” style sunglasses, a knit cap, a white scarf around his face and was carrying a grey colored bag with possible reflective material on it.

 A dye pack with the money detonated as the suspect left the bank property. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Ravenna Police Department.

 