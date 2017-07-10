Portion of I-90 dedicated to two local fallen officers

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 90 was dedicated Monday in honor of two fallen officers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez and Cleveland Officer David Fahey Jr. were struck and killed within months of one another along the same stretch of freeway.

“We want the family to know that we will never forget and that the public won’t forget the ultimate sacrifice Officer Fahey and Trooper Velez did for us,” said Jamie Tavano, the vice president of The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society.

In September Trooper Velez was hit and killed while conducting a traffic stop along I-90. Officer Fahey died in January while he was directing traffic at an accident scene.

During Monday’s ceremony, both families helped unveil signs dedicated to their loved ones.

Tavano is hopeful drivers will see the signs, take a moment to reflect on the crashes and work to prevent another tragedy, by slowing down and moving over when emergency crews are on the side of the road.

