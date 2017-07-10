Police: Suspect killed after firing at officers

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — The Uniontown Police Department said officers shot and killed a suspect after he fired at officers who responded to a domestic violence call late Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call on Lela Ave. NW around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. According to a post on the Uniontown Police Department Facebook page, the suspect fired at officers.

Police said one officer was hit at least four times.

That’s when other officers returned fire. The suspect was killed, Uniontown Police Chief Harold Britt said in the Facebook post.

The officer who was hit by the gunfire was rushed to a hospital in Akron. The officer’s name was not released early Monday morning. The Uniontown Police Department said the officer was in the intensive care unit, but in stable condition.

The department said the officer had been with the Uniontown Police Department for a while and had worked in other police departments before joining the Uniontown Police Department. He is married and a father.

“We would ask that you continue keep our officer and his family in your prayers,” Chief Britt wrote on Facebook.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident, the police department said.

