On-and-off showers, storms to continue through much of the week

The showers and storms will continue, on-and-off, through much of the week. This pesky, quasi-stationary front is deciding to stick around for several days.

Thunderstorms will likely fire up along a warm front. There will be some flooding concerns again.

Significant rainfall over the next 48 hours is targeted over and around the Buckeye State. Right now, computer models keep the greatest rains south, but as you know all too well, that can change.

