Officers could soon carry Narcan in Akron Public Schools

AKRON, Ohio — Officers who work in Akron Public Schools’ high schools and middle schools could soon carry Narcan in district buildings.

The third vote for a proposed policy will go before school board members at a meeting Monday night.

Daniel Rambler, Director of School Climate and Student Support Services and Security, said there have been no incidents in Akron schools where students needed Narcan.

But given the current opioid epidemic in Ohio, the district wants to be prepared in the event the doses would be needed.

The policy would go into effect for the 2017-18 school year.

