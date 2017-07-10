New poll reveals best, worst tippers

When it comes to being a good tipper, baby boomers, those who live in the Northeast, and Republicans are tops.

Those are the findings of a new CreditCards.com survey on tipping at sit-down restaurants.

Men and those with credit or debit cards are also more likely to tip at least 20-percent.

Women, southerners, and Democrats are likely to tip less, the poll found. Women leave a median 16-percent at a restaurant. Southerners and Democrats leave a median 15-percent.

The poll also looked at how often Americans tip other types of service providers:

When getting a haircut, 67 percent always tip the stylist or barber; 12 percent never do.

In a coffee shop, 29 percent always tip the barista; 30 percent never do.

When staying at a hotel, 27 percent always tip the housekeeping staff; 31 percent never do.

While men tip more in restaurants, the poll did find that women are better tippers in other situations. Women are significantly more likely than men to tip:

Hair stylists or barbers: 79 percent of women tip them always or most of the time, compared to 74 percent of men.

Baristas: 46 percent of women tip them always or most of the time, compared with 41 percent of men.

Hotel housekeepers: 47 percent of women tip them always or most of the time, compared to just 33 percent of men.

Nearly 20-percent said they don’t leave any tip when dining out.

*Click here to read more from the survey