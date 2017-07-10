Mom arrested for leaving 10-year-old alone in toy store while she shopped

ROCHESTER, New York — A mother was arrested after police said she left her 10-year-old child in a Lego store while she shopped at other places in a New York mall.

The Associated Press reports it happened in Ontario County earlier this month.

Jia Fan, 44, of Pittsford, faces charges of child endangerment after allegedly leaving her child unattended in the store at Eastview Mall in Rochester.

A spokesperson for Lego said employees at the store followed company policy regarding unaccompanied children and called mall security regarding the situation.

It’s not clear for how long the child was left alone in the store.