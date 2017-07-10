Missing: Alonda Anderson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Alonda Anderson, 20, was last seen June 30 on Rosa Parks Drive in Cleveland.

She is 4'8" tall and has several tattoos and piercings in her eye and nose.

Alonda was carrying a brown purse and was wearing blue jogging pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about Alonda should call Detective Oliver with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

