Jay-Z coming to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland as part of '4:44' tour

CLEVELAND — Jay-Z‘s “4:44” tour dates were announced Monday and the tour includes a stop in Cleveland.

The rapper will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, November 19.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m., at livenation.com and theqarena.com

Jay-Z released “4:44” on June 30. It includes personal songs about his marriage with Beyonce and his life as an entrepreneur.

Jay-Z is also scheduled to headline festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, and his own Made In America festival.

