ICYMI: Doggone cute! 20th annual Northeast Ohio Dachshund Picnic

KENT-There are lots of tired pups in Northeast Ohio today, after a special picnic was held just for the 4-foots in Kent.

Hundreds of dogs took over Plum Creek Park for the 20th annual Dachshund Picnic.

The short video above was taken by Lesley Anne Katzenmeyer and features her dog Sophie.

800 people and nearly 450 dogs took part in the festivities which included, vendors, food (hot dogs, of course), children’s author Nadine Poper, and the costume contest.

Our Gabe Spiegel and his children served as the celebrity judges.

The event was not just a fun gathering, it also benefited dogs in Portage County. Folks filled two pick-up truck beds full of food for the Portage County Dog Warden.

