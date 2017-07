Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much of the week ahead looks to be a little unsettled with on and off showers and storms. The threat continues periodically through Friday.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

Significant rainfall over the next 48 hours is targeted over and around the Buckeye State. Right now, computer models keep the greatest rains south, but as you know all too well, that can change.

