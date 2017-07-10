Do you know her? Authorities looking for help identifying woman found dead in vacant Cleveland lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County medical examiner and Cleveland police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman whose body was found in a vacant lot on Dibble Avenue in October of 2016.

Authorities believe the woman had been dead for several weeks before her body was discovered; her death was ruled a homicide.

The woman had a gunshot wound to her head and was missing several upper and lower teeth; however, her front teeth were intact. Her weight and eye color could not be determined.

She’s described as a white female, with possibility of Asian or Native American heritage; in her 30s-40s with long dark hair, and is about 5’4″-5’6″ tall.

She was wearing gray boxer shorts/pajama bottoms, “Genuine Dickies” brand, size medium.

The medical examiner also said she was likely to have been pregnant at least once (Note: This may or may not mean the decedent has living children.)

The medical examiner’s office said it has exhausted all efforts to identity the woman. Even if you have not reported a family member as missing, you’re asked to please contact their office if this person fits the description of someone to whom you are related.

Family members can include parents, children, siblings, and grandparents. According to the medical examiner, it’s critical to understand that DNA submitted by family members for identification purposes, will only be used for identification. DNA submitted for identification will not be used in investigations other than identification.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, Investigative Unit, can be reached at (216)721-5610, press option #1.