Dinner is served! West Side Market Cafe extends its hours

CLEVELAND -- It's a tradition that only Clevelanders understand: Getting up early on a Saturday morning to head to the West Side Market.

And after those early-rising shoppers get their fresh picks for the day, many of them head to breakfast at the iconic West Side Market Cafe.

Now, you don't have to wait until a weekend brunch to dine there ... because it's open for dinner!

Stop in West Side Market Cafe for supper Monday through Thursday until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m., and Sunday until 9 p.m.

You can also enjoy daily specials during Happy Hour from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sit down for crab cakes, filet medallions, or a Walleye dinner. There's no shortage of variety on the menu.

The best part?

The food is crafted with ingredients straight from the West Side Market!

More information, HERE.