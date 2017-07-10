Dauphne Walker, radio personality for 93.1 WZAK Cleveland, passes away

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Remembering “the hardest working woman in radio.”

93.1 WZAK is mourning the loss of one of its beloved radio personalities, Dauphne Walker, who passed away July 7.

The Cleveland radio station said Walker was with the company for 20 years and could be heard LIVE every Saturday morning on the airwaves and was also the producer of the Tom Joyner Morning Show on WZAK.

One of the things co-workers will always remember about Walker is her response when people asked how she was doing; she would always say she was “blessed by the best.”

Radio One GM Eddie Harrell said Walker was a “beacon of light.”

