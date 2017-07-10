Cleveland Police Commission member arrested after traffic stop

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating the arrest of a member of the Cleveland Police Commission.

Police video shows Euclid officers arrested Anthony Body on new charges and an outstanding warrant. The arrest happened after a traffic stop. And a report shows Body told officers he’s part of a group “fixing the police”.

Body sits on the Cleveland Police Commission, a citizens group created to make recommendations for reforms in the Cleveland Police Department. The group was formed as part of an agreement between Cleveland City Hall and the U.S. Department of Justice.

In the Euclid case, Body ended up charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, not using a turn signal, and not having a light over his rear license plate. Officers say Body also had a warrant for a probation violation.

As he sat in the back of a patrol car, Body told Euclid officers, “Do you have a body camera on? One thing I will say, I’m on a police commission by the Department of Justice. I also understand I may have had a warrant. But I also understand that you pulled me over for no particular reason. And you followed me for two exits.”

Police charged Body with driving under the influence even though a breath test showed a reading far below the legal limit for driving drunk.

Booking room video shows Body also took other sobriety tests. Euclid officers wrote in their report, they determined Body showed other signs of impairment. They also noted “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” and “bloodshot, glassy” eyes. Additionally, police planned more testing to find out if Body had any drugs in his system.

By phone Body told the I TEAM, “It really was a racial issue.” He added, “Driving while black in Euclid.”

Body is fighting the charges in this case, pleading not guilty. Records show the warrant was for not completing community service in a traffic case from 2016.

The I TEAM earlier revealed Body owed $750 in court fines at the time he was appointed to the Cleveland Police Commission in 2015.