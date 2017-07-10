Cedar Point offering BOGO admission – but just for a few days

SANDUSKY, Ohio – It’s Cedar Point’s version of Christmas in July – buy one ticket at regular price, get one free.

Well, Merry Christmas to roller coaster and amusement park lovers everywhere!

The park has announced that starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10 through 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, visitors can buy one ticket at regular price ($67) and get a second totally and completely free.

The tickets are available online only (click here to go to the page) for anyone age 3 and over.

They are valid for any day that the park is open to the public between July 15 and 31.

Enjoy!