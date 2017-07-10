Boy with no legs lives dream of playing baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio--- Against all odds, Gabe Davis, 8 is thriving after being born with a rare disability that cost him his legs.

But the child and his family are not letting others' opinions influence what Davis can do. So when he asked to play baseball like his older brothers, his family rallied behind him to help Davis achieve his dreams.

Davis' mom says her son's mere presence is a dream she always wanted to turn into reality.

"From the first time I saw his picture I knew he was my child," said Summer Davis.

The Davis family tells Fox 8 how the perfect fit for their family was an ocean away and how they plan to support and encourage their son as he continues to shatter every expectation.

