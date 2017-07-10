× Attention shoppers: Sales tax holiday details for your back-to-school shopping

You’ll be doing your back-to-school shopping before you know it. It can get very expensive, but there’s some good news: the sales tax holiday is back this year.

Here are the dates and times you’ll want to mark on your calendar:

The holiday starts on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. and ends on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.

During those times, certain items are exempt from sales and use tax.

The following items qualify for the sales tax holiday:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less;

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less; and

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

**Your questions answered, right here**