All-Star Fulmer outshines Kluber as Tigers top Indians 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michael Fulmer outpitched All-Star teammate Corey Kluber and Alex Presley hit a tiebreaking, two-run double and the Detroit Tigers hung on late to salvage the series finale with a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday night.

Fulmer (9-6) dominated Cleveland’s lineup until the seventh, when he gave up a two-run homer to Indians All-Star Jose Ramirez.

Detroit’s shaky bullpen barely held together over the last three innings. Shane Green worked out of a bases-loaded threat in the seventh and Justin Wilson did the same in the eighth while getting five outs for his 10th save in 11 tries.

Fulmer won’t pitch for the AL in Miami on Tuesday night, so he made the most of a nationally televised matchup against Kluber by beating the Central-leading Indians.

Presley ripped his double just inside the left-field chalk in the sixth off Dan Otero after the Tigers loaded the bases against reliever Nick Goody (1-1).

