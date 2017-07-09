Wooster High School bat boy gets special treatment at Tribe game

CLEVELAND – Wooster High School varsity baseball bat boy Joey McGhee got special treatment at Saturday’s Indians game against the Detroit Tigers.

Joey McGhee has an awesome story. We made it just a little more awesome today, on his bday. Please read this one: https://t.co/jlZfXmaxm4 pic.twitter.com/oLEwmEHKv3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 8, 2017

In April, Fox 8 News reported on Joey’s big hit when his coach put him in for a game. The avid sports fan, who has Down syndrome, wowed the crowd.

The Indians were so moved by Joey’s story that the team offered to treat Joey and his family to a game of his choosing.

Joey chose Saturday to celebrate his birthday, and he visited the ballpark with his parents, siblings and a friend.

He even had a chance to meet Tribe players Michael Brantley and Jason Kipnis before the game.

