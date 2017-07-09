Safety of river water investigated after Painesville plant fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, OH - One day after a large Lake County manufacturing plant fire officials are voicing new concerns about the safety of a nearby river.

The ECKART Effect Pigments, a manufacturing plant in Painesville, caught fire around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Employees say the fire stated as an explosion and burned through a warehouse. The sound was so loud they heard it from their station located five minutes away from the East Erie Street plant.

Painesville firefighters tell Fox 8 that the Environmental Protection Agency is now investigating to make sure no chemicals seeped into the surrounding river.

"The materials that were burning - the runoff water - that plant is right by the Grand River so anything that may have run off into the river is a concern," said Painesville Fire Captain John Niehus.

According to the company's website, ECKART is an international manufacturer of metallic and pearlescent pigments for paints and a variety of other materials. Employees at Saturday's fire say they do not know how their jobs will be impacted.

"I mean it's heartbreaking," said employee Chris Allen. "I mean there's really nothing that describes the feeling of not knowing whether or not you're going to have work on Monday because of what's going on right now."

Attempts to reach ECKART Effect Pigments for comment were not answered. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

