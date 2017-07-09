Indians place Jason Kipnis on 10-day disabled list

CLEVELAND – Just ahead of the All-Star Break, the Indians have placed second baseman Jason Kipnis back on the disabled list.

Roster move today:

Gio Urshela recalled from Columbus

Kip placed on DL (hamstring strain) pic.twitter.com/tUTPlX1ReM — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 9, 2017

This is his second time on the DL this season. He strained his right hamstring running to first base in the third inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

It’s the fifth time on the DL for Kipnis during his career.

The Tribe on Sunday also called up infielder Giovanny Urshela from AAA Columbus. He has been with Columbus almost the entire 2017 regular season, playing third base and shortstop.

