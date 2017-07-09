Former Akron radio personality Matt Patrick passes away from cancer

HOUSTON, Texas – Michael “Matt” Patrick Ryan, who was a beloved radio personality in Akron for year, lost his battle with cancer Sunday, July 9.

Ryan, known in Akron radio as Matt Patrick, was born in Cleveland, graduated from St. Ignatius High School and John Carroll University and lived in Hudson for many years before moving to Houston in 2011.

In a statement from his family, posted by iHeartRadio, they recounted how Ryan started out in radio at age 22, eventually hosting Akron’s #1 morning radio show on WKDD.

He was diagnosed with Stage IV mucosal melanoma in 2015 and decided to share his fight against the disease publicly. His last broadcast was less than one week before he died. Just days ago, he announced that he had decided to stop cancer treatments.

At his request, a memorial service will be held in Houston followed by a private family service and burial in Ohio.