Cleveland man shot and killed while playing basketball

CLEVELAND – Cleveland homicide detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man playing basketball around 1:15 Sunday morning.

When police arrived in the 9400 block of Marah they found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived. He was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives on scene found that the victim had been playing basketball on a portable hoop in the street when a dark-colored SUV pulled up. There was some interaction between him and the occupant or occupants of the SUV and then shots were fired at him from the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the investigators at 216-6232-5464.