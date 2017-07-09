Alligator attack caught on video in Mississippi

**WARNING: Some viewers may find the below video disturbing**

HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi — A man was attacked by an alligator in southern Mississippi earlier this week, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened on the side of the road in Hancock County, Mississippi, as authorities were trying to relocate the reptile.

A witness recording the video can be heard exclaiming, “Oh, my God!” when the man’s attempts to subdue the gator when terribly wrong. The video shows a struggle with the animal before the man gets away.

The man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries..

