Akron police: Sexual assault suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with officers

AKRON, Ohio — A sexual assault suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with Akron police early Sunday morning during a standoff, a news release stated.

It happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 2000 block of Thurmont Road.

Akron police say officers responded to a report of a woman being sexually assaulted at gunpoint by an acquaintance. Once they arrived, the woman reportedly ran out of the home.

The officers entered the home and the suspect reportedly started shooting. They returned fire, then took a defensive position outside of the home, the release said.

The officers attempted to communicate with the suspect but he did not respond. Members of the Akron Police SWAT Unit also tried to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful. After four hours, “chemical munitions” were deployed into the house and officers went inside, according to the release.

That’s when, police say, the suspect was found dead. He had been shot, but the Summit County Medical Examiner will determine whether or not any of the wounds were self-inflicted.

Two Akron police officers have been placed on administrative leave as part of department policy.

Akron police will conduct both a criminal and internal investigation into this incident.

Further details were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.