9 people shot at gender reveal party near Cincinnati

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Nine people, including three children, were shot after someone opened fire during a gender reveal party near Cincinnati Saturday night, WCPO reports.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township, Ohio.

According to police, partygoers were watching a movie when two people walked in and started shooting. Radio logs and 911 calls indicate that there were two shooters.

Three children were shot; their injuries, however, were not life-threatening, the report said. One woman was killed.

Latest news on shooting of 9 people – including 3 kids – at Colerain Twp. gender reveal party. One woman killed. https://t.co/Zr6z2d3k7P pic.twitter.com/BOYY1pvWIk — WCPO (@WCPO) July 9, 2017

A pregnant woman was reportedly shot in the leg. She told WCPO reporter Kristen Swilley that she later lost her baby. Other victims were listed in critical, stable and serious condition at area hospitals.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown on Sunday released following statement about the shooting:

“Connie and I are thinking of everyone affected by this senseless gun violence in Colerain Township Saturday. We pray for a speedy recovery for those injured and are grateful to the first responders and hospital personnel caring for them as well as the police who are investigating this horrific crime.”

Connie and I are thinking of everyone affected by this senseless gun violence in Colerain Township Saturday. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/s3kML8gztg — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 9, 2017

