× 60-year-old Cleveland woman injured trying to escape burning home

CLEVELAND – Cleveland fire crews were called to a house fire that has most likely destroyed a home on Bartfield Avenue.

The fire began in the home’s first floor at around 4:22 p.m. An hour later, the firefighters were still working to put out hot spots in the home. They told Fox 8 that they believe the home will be a total loss due to the flames.

The fire department says that one 60-year-old woman jumped from the second floor of the house as her neighbors tried to help her. She fell into the fire and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. There was no word on her condition Sunday evening.

There is no official cause of the fire, but a fire investigator has been called to help determine what caused it.