Professional runner outruns 2 black bears: ‘I had to think very fast’

You tie your shoes, hit the trail, then take off. Now you’re on a picturesque run through the woods in Maine.

Then, it changes.

You hear a rustling in the woods, before two black bears emerge 20 yards away.

That’s exactly what happened to professional marathon runner Moninda Marube as he was about six miles into his morning run in Auburn, Maine, on Wednesday, GMA reports.

When Marube saw the bears, he did what he does best: he ran. “I had to think very fast,” he told GMA. “I knew I could not climb up a tree because bears can climb a tree,” he said. “The only solution I had at that time was to be able to run.”

Professional runner outruns 2 black bears in Maine: https://t.co/YHVpjYT8RT pic.twitter.com/tD8NIg4Yth — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2017

After making it to a vacant home, the bears started sniffing around the screened-in porch. Eventually, they lost interest and moved on.

That’s when Marube made his getaway.

Experts say Marube was lucky, but warn against what he did to escape.

“You never run. You never run from a bear,” Animal trainer Doug Seus told ABC News.

