Portion of I-90 to be named in honor of fallen officers

CLEVELAND - Two men who died keeping our roadways safer will be honored in a special ceremony Monday.

A portion of I-90 will be dedicated to fallen Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Velez and Cleveland Officer David Fahey Jr. Both men were struck and killed within months of one another along the same stretch of freeway.

"We want the family to know that we will never forget and that the public won't forget the ultimate sacrifice Officer Fahey and Trooper Velez did for us," said Jamie Tavano, the vice president of The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society.

In September Trooper Velez was hit and killed while conducting a traffic stop along I-90. Officer Fahey died in January while he was directing traffic at an accident scene.

During Monday's 11 a.m. ceremony both families will help unveil sings dedicated to their loved one. Tavano is hopeful drivers will see the signs, take a moment to reflect on the crashes and work to prevent another tragedy, by slowing down and moving over when emergency crews are on the side of the road.

