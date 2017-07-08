One person dead, another escapes Old Brooklyn house fire

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio — One person is dead and another is recovering after an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn Saturday, Cleveland fire officials confirmed to Fox 8 News Saturday.

It happened on Tate Avenue near Broadview Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Officials say one person is dead and another escaped out of a window.

The condition of the survivor is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not yet released further details, pending notification of family members.

