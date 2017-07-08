How does Jose Ramirez celebrate his All-Star selection? Free coffee!!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video (silent) courtesy of Cleveland Indians

CLEVELAND - So, you're walking into Progressive Field for a sold-out Saturday night game against Detroit.

And there is All-Star José Ramίrez, handing out free bags of coffee. And autographing them!

The Tribe's third baseman decided to celebrate his election to the American League All-Star team by purchasing 500 (yes, 500) bags of his " José, José" branded Cleveland Coffee roast. Then he stood in the concourse of Progressive Field and handed out the bags to some about-to-be-very-well-caffeinated fans.

A percentage of all the sales of the coffee blend is donated to the Cleveland Boys and Girls Club.

And remember, you can see José play in the All-Star Game ONLY on Fox 8!

The 88th MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Marlins Park in Miami July 11, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Fox 8 is the only station you can watch it on.

Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. Our own John Telich will be LIVE from Miami.

This year, the Tribe is sending 5 players to the game, and manager Terry Francona was slated to manager the AL, until recent health issues forced him to skip it. Never fear though, Clevleand's bench coach Brad Mills will fill in for Tito in Miami, assisted by Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash.

The Tribe's All-Stars are Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Corey Kluber, Andrew Miller and Michael Brantley.