Fire crews battle large fire at Painesville manufacturing plant

PAINESVILLE–Several Lake County fire departments are working to put out a plant fire at Eckart Effect Pigments, a manufacturer in Painesville.

The plant is located on E. Erie Street and workers tell Fox 8 the fire started as an explosion around 12:30 p.m. They also said the fire is currently burning in the warehouse part of the building.

According to the corporation’s website, ECKART is one of the “leading international manufacturer of metallic and pearlescent pigments for the paints and coatings industry, the printing industry, the plastics, lightweight concrete industries and the cosmetics industry.”

People who live near the plant said they heard a loud boom Saturday afternoon.

Several fire agencies including Kirtland, Willoughby, Wickliffe, are helping Painesville fight the fire.