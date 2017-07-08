Brunswick police investigate Key Bank branch robbery

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Brunswick police are investigating the robbery of a Key Bank branch in their city.

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, a suspect entered the bank at 3680 Center Road. He was described as being in his early 30’s, about 6′ tall and with a medium build. He was wearing a black “C” baseball cap, a green short-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants and white sandals.

The suspect left the scene is a newer model grey sedan on Center Road.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Brunswick police at 330-225-9111.