A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for a number of counties in the FOX 8 viewing area.

Ashland, Holmes, Richland and Wayne counties are under the threat until 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The second round of severe weather is expected to bring damaging winds, hail and heavy rains to the area.

**Stay up-to-date on the weather warnings here**

The latest round of storms is expected to move out later tonight. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest weather updates.