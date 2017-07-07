VIDEO: Police rescue dogs from hot car that reached 167-degrees

ROSWELL, Georgia — Police body cam video that shows officers and firefighters rescuing two dogs from the extreme heat in Georgia has gone viral.

The Roswell Police Department posted the video on Facebook to “help spread the word about the dangers of leaving pets inside of a hot vehicle.”

Since it was posted on Wednesday, it’s been shared nearly 15,000 times and had nearly a million views.

On Sunday, officers were called to a movie theater parking lot after a small dog was left in a car in the direct sunlight. Temperatures outside were near 90-degrees in Roswell, Georgia on Sunday.

The video shows officers arriving to the scene and checking the temperature inside the car.

“167 on the front seat,” the officer said as he held up a thermometer. “This dog’s been in here for over an hour.”

The windows of the vehicle were cracked, but police say it’s not enough to protect animals and humans from extreme temperatures that can form inside vehicles on a hot day.

“The windows were actually cracked,” Officer Lisa Holland, Roswell Police, told WSB-TV in Atlanta. “All of the windows were cracked. But that doesn’t mean, you know, that the car is getting any sort of a breeze.”

According to Roswell Police, a second dog had crawled under the front seat of the vehicle to try to escape the heat.

Police said the second dog was very aggressive from heat and fear. She came out from under the seat to protect the dog that was being removed from the vehicle, police said.

When officers removed the first dog it had a heat stroke seizure, police said. The second dog was also taken from the vehicle.

According to police, Rosell firefighters provided urgent medical care to cool off and hydrate the overheated animals.

The owner finally arrived after several emergenecy pages inside the movie theater.

“Have you been out to check on the animals?” an officer asked the owner.

“I haven’t been out,” the owner, who has not been identified, replied.

“I think we got here just in time to save these animals lives,” the officer said as the owner tried to cool down her dogs with water.

“I definitely appreciate it,” the owner said.

According to the Roswell Police Department, both dogs were taken to an emergency animal hospital where they were treated and discharged in good health.

The owner was charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

The dogs were seized as “evidence” by the Fulton County Animal Control.

Beloadea Omerto-Anderson witnessed the dogs left in the vehicle.

She went to the animal shelter on Wednesday to try to adopt the dogs.

She was turned away since the dogs are evidence in a criminal case.

“It’s just horrible and horrific how the dogs even look,” Omerto-Anderson told WSB-TV.

“That’s just crazy and bizarre. There’s no words to explain how supid a person can be,” she said.