‘Very few tears will be shed:’ Woman’s brutal obituary goes viral

MURPHY, N.C.– A recent obituary in a North Carolina newspaper isn’t the heartfelt goodbye you’d expect for a family’s matriarch.

Instead, the death announcement for 82-year-old Cornelia June Rodgers Miller explains her drug addiction and depression, and how she tore the family apart.

“Drugs were a major love in her life as June had no hobbies, made no contribution to society and rarely shared a kind word or deed in her life,” said the obituary published in the Cherokee Scout on June 27.

June Miller was a married, mother of three with several great-grandchildren. She died on Feb. 23.

“Please let June Miller’s life be a cautionary tale. Addiction and hatred are no es bueno for the living. We speak for the majority of her family when we say her presence will not be missed by many, very few tears will be shed, and there will be no lamenting over her passing.”

Read the full obituary in the Cherokee Scout here

June’s oldest son, Robert Miller, told NewsChannel9 he believed his sisters wrote it. But one sister denied writing the obituary as well.

“The whole thing is just sad,” Robert Miller said. “It’s really sad that they don’t have anything better to do.”

The newspaper’s publisher said, “The family’s will overrode the editor,” when it came to running the obituary.