Tribe manager Terry Francona undergoes heart procedure, will miss All-Star Game

CLEVELAND– Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a heart procedure on Thursday.

The team said doctors at the Cleveland Clinic performed a catheter ablation to address an irregular heartbeat, which was detected by Francona’s heart monitor.

“The Cleveland Indians organization would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of professionals at the Cleveland Clinic for their care and treatment of Terry,” the ball club said in a statement on Friday.

The Tribe skipper is expected to make a full recovery and be released from the hospital in the next day or two, according to the Indians. He will be back managing the Tribe on July 14.

Francona will miss the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Miami. He earned the honor to manage the American League team when the Indians captured the AL title last season. Cleveland has five players in the game: Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Corey Kluber, Andrew Miller and Michael Brantley.

Indians bench coach Brad Mills will fill in for Tito in Miami, assisted by Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash.

Francona has been experiencing health issues over the last few weeks. He left the game early on June 26 when he started feeling lightheaded and his heart rate increased. He was evaluated by a team of doctors and they ruled out any major health issues, the team said. During that time, Francona joked he was allergic to Mills.

The 58-year-old missed the last three games while having tests done at the Cleveland Clinic.

