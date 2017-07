CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a deal with forward Jeff Green.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports the deal is one year minimum and worth $2.3 million.

Green spent the past season with the Orlando Magic. This will be his fifth team in four seasons.

Cavs have agreed with Jeff Green on a 2.3M l, 1-year minimum deal, sources say — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 7, 2017

Getting Green at minimum is good value for Cavs. Now in repeater tax, adding minimum players costs them almost $8M in salary & tax currently — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 8, 2017

