Repairs continue on Cleveland sinkhole that swallowed city vehicle

CLEVELAND-- Water service is back where a city of Cleveland vehicle fell into a sinkhole Thursday afternoon.

A Cleveland Division of Water employee was checking a possible water main leak on East 127th Street between Locke and Cornado avenues. He got out of his vehicle and that's when the street collapsed.

The worker was not injured and the vehicle was removed from the sinkhole.

On Friday, the division of water said service was restored to customers in the area. They are working with other utilities before completing repairs and filling the hole.

The street remains closed to traffic until further notice.