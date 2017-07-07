Driver killed after car crashes into utility pole, building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- The Summit County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene after a car crashed into a building early Friday morning.

Fatal accident closes Tallmadge Ave between Blaine - Main in Akron. Car into building. Wires down. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 7, 2017

Akron Police said there was only one person inside the car when it smashed into a utility pole and building on Tallmadge Road around 3:30 a.m. The impact split the utility pole, bringing down power lines around the car.

Tallmadge Road was closed between Blaine Ave. and N. Main St. following the crash.

The driver, who has not been identified, was killed in the crash.

Fatal crash in Akron. Medical examiner on scene at Tallmadge & Blaine. Scanner traffic had car going over 100mph. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/J6ZXpYj7U6 — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) July 7, 2017

There are reports the car may have been traveling at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, but police would not confirm that.

