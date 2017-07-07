× Akron Zoo is Ohio’s first sensory inclusive zoo

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Zoo announced on Friday it is now Ohio’s first certified sensory inclusive zoo.

It’s just the second zoo in the country to receive this designation.

Zoo staff said the biggest hurdle was to train roughly 100 employees to be sensory inclusive. Other changes include quiet spaces, weighted blankets, and sensory bags with noise-canceling headphones and fidget toys.

The Akron Zoo worked with KultureCity, which advocates for those with autism. It’s the same organization that helped the Cleveland Cavaliers create its “Quiet Space” sensory room that provides relief for those with autism and veterans with traumatic stress.