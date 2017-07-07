‘It was pretty intense’: Passenger talks about scary moment on flight to Cleveland from Jamaica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Florida -- A passenger plane heading to Cleveland was forced to make an emergency landing after reports of possible smoke or fire in the Boeing 737‘s cargo hold.

The Swift Air flight took off from Kingston, Jamaica bound for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at around 1 p.m. Friday.

According to passengers, everything seemed normal until about a half hour into the flight.

“They said we’re in an emergency situation,” said Austin Calvetta, who was traveling with his family. “We definitely smelled smoke, so something was burning.”

The plane was diverted and safely landed at Miami International Airport, surrounded by dozens of first responders and agents with the Department of Homeland Security.

“It was pretty intense,” said Calvetta.

More than 150 souls were on board the plane.

Fortunately no one was injured, and several hours later they were boarding another aircraft headed to Cleveland.

Marc Henderson with Miami International Airport says “no fire” was found on the plane.

However it’s still unclear what caused the odor and/or alarm.

“We’re just happy to be on the ground,” said Calvetta.

Every person we spoke with as they returned to Cleveland Friday night insisted they smelled something burning and some said they saw smoke when they looked out the window.