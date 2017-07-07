Indians’ Kluber will not pitch in 2017 MLB All-Star Game

MIAMI — The Indians‘ Corey Kluber is one of seven players who will not participate in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

Kluber is scheduled to start Sunday night’s game vs Detroit.

He is expected to make the trip to Miami but will not pitch. Four of seven players being replaced in the Midsummer Classic are scheduled to pitch Sunday for their respective clubs.

