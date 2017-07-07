I-Team: Story behind trooper chase caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video of a chase by a state trooper, and, we also now have the story behind it.

It happened on Cleveland’s west side in late May, and the video has been released to the I TEAM.

The video shows a driver speeding away from the highway patrol car and crashing into telephone poles twice before giving up and getting arrested.

A report shows it began when a trooper tried to stop the driver on 490 in Cleveland for speeding and an improper lane change. But the video shows the driver wouldn’t stop. He finally exited the highway by getting off of I-90 at Lorain in Cleveland, and he crashed into a pole. But, he took off again. You see him weaving through traffic on Lorain before crashing again.

Why so desperate? Maybe, since the patrol says, the trooper found two loaded guns in the car, cocaine, marijuana, and synthetic pot.

The case is going to a grand jury.

Meantime, the I TEAM recently showed you nearly a third of local highway patrol chases end in crashes. However, only a tiny percentage of traffic stops lead to chases.